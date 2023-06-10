Wesley Snipes' Best Blade Quote Has A Weird Finger-Licking Origin

Just before the turn of the century, Marvel Comics staple Blade (Wesley Snipes) stepped out of the shadows to make his theatrical debut. The half-human, half-vampire took the cinema by storm in 1998 in his first live-action movie full of action, blood, and even a little bit of comedy, for good measure. The adaptation also spawned one of the most iconic quotes in superhero movie history: "Some m************ are always trying to ice skate uphill." As it turns out, this unforgettable Blade line has a rather strange origin.

During a chat with ComicBook.com, Snipes revealed that he came up with the line about fools setting themselves up for failure while the team behind "Blade" was still putting the script together. Oddly enough, he adds that it came to him in the middle of a chicken dinner. As they worked their way through the script during a table read, it suddenly popped into his head, and the rest is comic book movie history. "It was one of those inspirations. It just came out. Yeah. So it's originally mine, originally, over dinner table and sour cream chicken," he recalled.

While this quote may be a bit silly and can take some first-time viewers by surprise as a result, it's undeniably memorable — much like the film and wider franchise it's a part of.