Harry Potter: Why Was Snape The Half-Blood Prince?

When you boil each "Harry Potter" book or movie down to its essence, each one is a contained mystery story. In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) need to uncover the person trying to steal the magical stone that can grant eternal life. In "Chamber of Secrets," the gang needs to figure out how to defeat the enormous basilisk slithering through the plumbing of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It goes on and on like that throughout pretty much every "Potter" installment, including the sixth one in the franchise, "Half-Blood Prince."

When Harry stumbles across an old Potions textbook filled with scrawled, invented spells — like ones that levitate your enemy from the ceiling by their ankles — that's only attributed to the "Half-Blood Prince," he goes a little nuts trying to figure out who's behind it (when he's not tailing his nemesis Draco Malfoy, played by Tom Felton, to prove his fellow student is working for the dark side). Eventually, it's revealed that Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) is behind the nickname, the spells, and the ingenious Potions hacks, and the explanation is honestly pretty straightforward. Snape is a "half-blood" wizard, meaning his father Tobias Snape was a non-magical Muggle, and his mother Eileen was a witch... whose last name was "Prince."

Very clever, Severus.