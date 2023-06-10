Darth Vader Vs. Palpatine: Who Won Their Secret Lightsaber Battles?

The relationship between Emperor Sheeve Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and his Sith apprentice Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) is complicated to say the least. From the time that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen) was ten years old, Palpatine preyed on the boy's erratic emotions to win the so-called "Chosen One" to his side – using guile, political savvy, and the offer of immense, death-defying power to eventually convert Anakin to the dark side of the Force.

Despite throwing away his entire life in order to join Palpatine (and destroying the Jedi Order in the process), the relationship between master and apprentice was always strained by the fact that one day, according to the Sith "Rule of Two," either Vader or Palpatine must die by the other's hand to make way for another Sith Lord to take their place. In fact, the pair actually dueled in secret on more than one occasion, with their first canon lightsaber battle coming in Marvel Comics' "Star Wars (2020)" #25, which was released in July 2022.

This battle occurred in the Works District of Coruscant, and was merely a sparring session between the master and apprentice – which ended with Palpatine easily defeating and disarming Vader, telling him he still fights "like a Jedi." It's worth noting that the events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" were still pretty recent in the comic, and this succinct defeat could be explained as Vader not being used to his new bulky cybernetics.