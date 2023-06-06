Bottoms Red Band Trailer Is Queer Teen Comedy At Its Raunchiest

A new raunchy teen comedy is on its way to theaters — "Bottoms" will be released on August 25, 2023. The film was directed by Emma Seligman and co-written by Seligman and Rachel Sennott, who had previously worked together on 2020's "Shiva Baby," which Seligman wrote and directed and Sennott starred in.

In "Bottoms," Sennott stars alongside "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri as two high school seniors, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club for girls to learn how to defend themselves with the hope that it will lead to them hooking up with the cheerleaders that they have crushes on. The cast also features Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, and Marshawn Lynch.

The film made its premiere at the 2023 SXSW film festival and immediately received rave reviews — it currently holds a near-perfect 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, with the wide theatrical release date fast approaching, MGM has released the first trailer, giving interested moviegoers their first peek into the teen sex comedy — and it's queer teen comedy at its raunchiest and funniest.