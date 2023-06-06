Bottoms Red Band Trailer Is Queer Teen Comedy At Its Raunchiest
A new raunchy teen comedy is on its way to theaters — "Bottoms" will be released on August 25, 2023. The film was directed by Emma Seligman and co-written by Seligman and Rachel Sennott, who had previously worked together on 2020's "Shiva Baby," which Seligman wrote and directed and Sennott starred in.
In "Bottoms," Sennott stars alongside "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri as two high school seniors, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club for girls to learn how to defend themselves with the hope that it will lead to them hooking up with the cheerleaders that they have crushes on. The cast also features Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, and Marshawn Lynch.
The film made its premiere at the 2023 SXSW film festival and immediately received rave reviews — it currently holds a near-perfect 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, with the wide theatrical release date fast approaching, MGM has released the first trailer, giving interested moviegoers their first peek into the teen sex comedy — and it's queer teen comedy at its raunchiest and funniest.
The Bottoms trailer showcases its stars talents and the film's raunchy humor
The "Bottoms" trailer opens with an announcement being made over the high school's speaker system: "Could the ugly, untalented gays please report to the principal's office?" Brittany (Kaia Gerber), looking at PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), then sweetly says, "Guess that's you guys."
It's then revealed that PJ has a crush on Brittany, while Josie has a crush on Brittany's fellow cheerleader Isabel (Havana Rose Liu). This eventually leads them to the idea of starting a self-defense club — or "fight club" — for girls with the hope that the cheerleaders will be so grateful that they'll want to date PJ and Josie. As PJ explains, "They are grateful to us, adrenaline is flowing. Next thing you know, Isabel and Brittany are kissing us on the mouths!"
What follows is a series of clips of the girls fighting each other, with punches being thrown and blood flowing. The girls in the club express how excited they are to be able to fight for themselves, with one announcing that she plans to reverse-stalk her own stalker. However, their club only provokes the football jocks, seemingly leading to a bit of a rivalry between the two groups. Toward the end of the trailer, Isabel declares, "Let's go f*** up some football players."
"Bottoms" will be released in theaters on August 25, 2023.