Why A Former Marvel Executive Had To Fight To Cast Robert Downey Jr. As Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. almost lost out on the role of Iron Man, only for one former Marvel executive to go to bat for him... and, thankfully, he won that battle.

In a New Yorker profile about the emergence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Michael Schulman titled "How the Marvel Cinematic Universe Swallowed Hollywood" — the cheeky subheading reads, "Robert Redford, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Rudd, and Angela Bassett now disappear into movies whose plots can come down to 'Keep glowy thing away from bad guy'" — Schulman speaks to David Maisel, a man who was instrumental to the success of the early days of the MCU. In recent years, though, his name hasn't been a part of the conversation... but the way he tells it, it's thanks to him that Downey Jr. scored this defining role.

Apparently, when it came time to cast Tony Stark, Marvel was down to two choices: Downey Jr. or Timothy Olyphant. Maisel says the studio didn't exactly mince words about Downey Jr. ""My board thought I was crazy to put the future of the company in the hands of an addict," Maisel told The New Yorker. "I helped them understand how great he was for the role. We all had confidence that he was clean and would stay clean." Obviously, he won the argument and the rest was history, but this is a pretty surprising take to uncover after years of MCU supremacy (in which Downey Jr. clearly played a huge role).