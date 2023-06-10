How Old Was Darth Vader When He Died And What Actually Killed Him?

Originally, Darth Vader was known a young slave called Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), but after to his chance encounter with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), the Jedi believed Anakin to be the prophesied chosen one that is fated to bring balance to the Force.

Unfortunately, events transpire that see an older Anakin (Hayden Christensen) slowly filled with doubt and anger that assure his fall to the Dark Side — but not before he incurs grievous wounds that require augmentation with cybernetics and life support systems. That said, Anakin/Darth Vader wasn't as old as some might expect in "Return of the Jedi," and the character died at the ripe age of 45. How Darth Vader died is a bit more complicated of a question to answer, but certainly worth some investigation. Was Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to blame or something else?

Geeks Gonna Geek notes that Anakin Skywalker was born in 41 BBY. BBY stands for "Before the Battle of Yavin," which occurs during "Star Wars: A New Hope." Considering this, young Anakin Skywalker runs into Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" in the year 32 BBY, marries Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) in 22 BBY, and falls to the Dark Side in 19 BBY. It's around this point where Anakin would eventually battle Obi-Wan Kenobi and sustain grievous injuries — injuries that both cemented the former Jedi's new persona as Darth Vader and may have inadvertently led to his speedy demise at the end of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."