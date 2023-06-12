New Girl's Lamorne Morris Pitched For Winston To Become A Cop

The issue of police brutality and the oppressive nature of law enforcement's relationship to the marginalized, and especially to Black people, has been debated and problematized for pretty much as long as modern police forces have existed in the United States. But it's an issue that has been raised with particular fervor since the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 and the subsequent nationwide protests, which crested into a tidal wave of anti-racist and anti-police cultural sentiment powerful enough to change the face of American entertainment.

The changes that the post-2020 moment have brought about in television, in particular, have been plentiful — from episodes containing blackface and racial stereotypes being pulled from certain shows' pages on streaming services, to police-centric shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" getting heavily reworked. Even more broadly, though, the protests and the subsequent reckoning with police's role in upholding the structures of anti-Blackness in America sparked farther-reaching conversations about the depictions of cops in media, prompting some to question past creative decisions — such as "New Girl" having Winston become a cop.

The sheer number of viral tweets taking the Fox show to task for that particular development in the storyline of its only Black front-to-back regular should be enough to demonstrate how many fans were dissatisfied with it. And, as star Lamorne Morris, who played Winston, revealed in a 2020 interview, he shared those fans' concerns to the point of wanting to reflect them on the show — but the storyline itself was actually his idea.