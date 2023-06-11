Why Liam Neeson Doesn't Like Superhero Movies But Agreed To Batman Begins Anyway

It's hard to name just one film that Liam Neeson is known for, seeing as he has been in some of the most acclaimed and popular films throughout his career, from "Schindler's List" to the "Star Wars" franchise. In 2005, Neeson starred as the villain in Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" opposite Christain Bale. Neeson portrayed Henri Ducard, aka Ra's al Ghul, the leader of the League of Shadows, a society that sets out to punish the corrupt.

Despite playing a key part in one of the most notable superhero films of recent years, Neeson isn't exactly a fan of the genre overall. In a February interview with Rolling Stone, Neeson was honest about his thoughts on superhero films. When asked about the many superheroes flying around today, the actor said, "I'll be honest: All these superhero movies? I'm not a fan. I'm really not. I admire them because it's Hollywood with all their bells and whistles and technology, which is phenomenal, but they all seem to me to be just the same story. [I] can say, 'OK, you did do Chris Nolan's.'"

Neeson then explained why he agreed to be in "Batman Begins" — and it has to do a whole lot with the people involved.