Why Liam Neeson Doesn't Like Superhero Movies But Agreed To Batman Begins Anyway
It's hard to name just one film that Liam Neeson is known for, seeing as he has been in some of the most acclaimed and popular films throughout his career, from "Schindler's List" to the "Star Wars" franchise. In 2005, Neeson starred as the villain in Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" opposite Christain Bale. Neeson portrayed Henri Ducard, aka Ra's al Ghul, the leader of the League of Shadows, a society that sets out to punish the corrupt.
Despite playing a key part in one of the most notable superhero films of recent years, Neeson isn't exactly a fan of the genre overall. In a February interview with Rolling Stone, Neeson was honest about his thoughts on superhero films. When asked about the many superheroes flying around today, the actor said, "I'll be honest: All these superhero movies? I'm not a fan. I'm really not. I admire them because it's Hollywood with all their bells and whistles and technology, which is phenomenal, but they all seem to me to be just the same story. [I] can say, 'OK, you did do Chris Nolan's.'"
Neeson then explained why he agreed to be in "Batman Begins" — and it has to do a whole lot with the people involved.
Neeson thinks Batman Begins was different than most superhero films
Liam Neeson stands firm in his stance against superhero films — but there were a few reasons that he was willing to make an exception for "Batman Begins." In the Rolling Stone conversation, interviewer Marlow Stern points out that Christopher Nolan's trilogy had elements of film noir, which made them stand out. Plus, Neeson's interest was further piqued by the actors he'd be working with.
Neeson responded, "You took the words right out of my mouth. They had a noir feel to them. And Chris Bale and Gary Oldman? Come on! What a cast. And Michael [Caine] and Morgan [Freeman]? My god!"
This is not the first time that Neeson has been candid about his aversion to the superhero genre. In 2020, Neeson explained to Entertainment Tonight, "I admire the actors and I know some of the actors who do it — and do it fantastically. It's just not my genre, it really isn't." He then went on to compare it to acting in "Star Wars," which was exciting to him because it was a new experience, but it's not something he wants to return to. Neeson concluded, "I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It's quite exhausting."