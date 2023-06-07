It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Recreates One Of The Series' Best Bits In Season 16

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has finally returned for its 16th season, bringing fans back into the familiar world of Paddy's Pub — though some of its corners may be more familiar than others.

In Season 16, Episode 2, "Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang," Mac (series creator Rob McElhenney) briefly reconnects with his Uncle Donald. Though Charlie (Charlie Day) is shocked to see how much kinder Donald is compared to the rest of Mac's family, he's even more baffled by the latter's seeming disinterest in accepting a relationship with this potential father figure. As Mac rebuffs Donald's attempts to hang out, they subtly recreate a classic "Sunny" bit from Season 4.

The comedic hook of Donald and Mac's exchange is Mac's limp yet specific excuses for why he apparently can't do each and every activity Donald offers. Charlie and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) have an almost identical conversation in Season 4, Episode 4, "Mac's Banging the Waitress." When Charlie arrives at Dennis and Mac's apartment with 24 beers to have a sleepover with Mac, he comes up with every excuse possible to avoid an unusually needy Dennis. Their banter is arguably even funnier when you realize that it was almost entirely improvised by Day and Howerton on set.