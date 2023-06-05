Law & Order Just Got A Criminal Intent Spin-Off In An Unlikely City

For decades, the "Law & Order" franchise has dominated the small screen scene, becoming a standout favorite among fans of the crime procedural genre. Naturally, to keep up with the demand of its ever-expanding and incredibly devoted fanbase, creator Dick Wolf and his team have put out spin-off after spin-off — largely to great success. With the legal drama that started it all approaching 33 years since its premiere, another sequel is on the way to take the "Law & Order" saga in a new direction.

The Hollywood Reporter shared on June 5 that a new "Law & Order" off-shoot series is coming to fruition, with this one emanating from a rather unlikely location. Citytv and Universal Television are working together on a local franchise installment titled "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent." Lark Productions and Amy Cameron's Cameron Pictures will take on producing duties, with production slated to begin this fall after development on the drama began last year. Universal Television will bring the series to non-Canadian viewers.

Thankfuly, we don't have to wait to see it to know what "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" will be all about.