Wild Harry Potter Theory Links Hogwarts To The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe

Few childhood book series are as beloved as J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" and C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia." Both have aspects of magic and friendship, and both showcase the ongoing battle between good and evil. However, one fan theory takes these similarities a step further. Could Hogwarts and Narnia actually be part of the same world?

On TikTok, @itsivanmars pitched the idea that the four founders of the wizarding school are actually the Pevensie siblings. According to this theory, Lucy Pevensie (Georgie Henley) is the loyal and friendly Helga Hufflepuff, Susan Pevensie (Anna Popplewell) is the smart and logical Rowena Ravenclaw, Peter Pevensie is the brave and reckless Godric Gryffindor, and Edmund Pevensie is the cunning and ambitious Salazar Slytherin.

Many expressed their openness to this theory, with one commenter pointing out how, in one scene, the Pevensies are even wearing yellow, blue, red, and green — the colors of what would be their respective Hogwarts houses.