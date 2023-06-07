Wild Harry Potter Theory Links Hogwarts To The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe
Few childhood book series are as beloved as J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" and C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia." Both have aspects of magic and friendship, and both showcase the ongoing battle between good and evil. However, one fan theory takes these similarities a step further. Could Hogwarts and Narnia actually be part of the same world?
On TikTok, @itsivanmars pitched the idea that the four founders of the wizarding school are actually the Pevensie siblings. According to this theory, Lucy Pevensie (Georgie Henley) is the loyal and friendly Helga Hufflepuff, Susan Pevensie (Anna Popplewell) is the smart and logical Rowena Ravenclaw, Peter Pevensie is the brave and reckless Godric Gryffindor, and Edmund Pevensie is the cunning and ambitious Salazar Slytherin.
Many expressed their openness to this theory, with one commenter pointing out how, in one scene, the Pevensies are even wearing yellow, blue, red, and green — the colors of what would be their respective Hogwarts houses.
J.K. Rowling was a Narnia fan during her childhood
Unfortunately, for those hoping for this particular link between "Harry Potter" and "The Chronicles of Narnia," there's no hard evidence to support the theory. In response to @itsivanmars' TikTok, several pointed out that the Pevensie siblings don't have any magical abilities, and therefore couldn't have founded a school for witches and wizards. While they are given special gifts from Father Christmas (James Cosmo), such as Susan Pevensie's (Anna Popplewell) horn and Lucy Pevensie's (Georgie Henley) healing cordial, they are, at the end of the day, average Muggle kids who accidentally stumbled into a fantastical world.
Even though the Pevensies aren't the Hogwarts founders, this doesn't mean "Harry Potter" isn't linked to C.S. Lewis' work in another way. In a 2001 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, J.K. Rowling revealed that, as a child, she adored his "The Chronicles of Narnia" novels. Still, she wanted to put her own stamp on things. Major differences include the addition of humor, the fact that the wizarding world is simply hidden from the Muggle eye (it's not a separate entity like Narnia), and the aging of characters. Rowling said, "Really, C.S. Lewis had very different objectives to mine."