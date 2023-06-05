Who Framed Miles Morales: Will Beyond The Spider-Verse Blend Live-Action Into Animation?

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" changed the game as far as animation. It was a visual spectacle, bringing various Spider-People together from different universes, each one with a unique art style. With Miles Morales traversing the multiverse in "Across the Spider-Verse," whole new worlds and hundreds of different Spider-Folks are brought into the equation, amping everything done so well in the first film to the next level.

But naturally, "Across the Spider-Verse" isn't the end of the story just yet. The film ends with a "To Be Continued.." tease, with the whole story being completed by next year's "Beyond the Spider-Verse." Seeing how the latest installment of Miles' story builds on what came before, it's only natural to wonder where "Beyond" could take things further.

When appearing on the ReelBlend podcast, writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about the film at length and were even asked if the next movie will incorporate more live-action elements, effectively making the series "Who Framed Miles Morales" (a play on "Who Framed Roger Rabbit"). Miller explained how they're genuinely invested in keeping this in the animated realm: "At its core, you know, what's really special about this version of the multiverse is a thing that can't be done in live-action, which is that each world is rendered in a completely different art style, different animation style. And you can feel the hand of a different artist and get immersed inside of a different painting in each universe." But of course, Miller suggests anything can happen.