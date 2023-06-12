Whatever Happened To Monica Graham On Blue Bloods?

The Reagan family has always been the primary focus on "Blue Bloods." Throughout the show's 13 seasons, viewers follow the likes of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), and District Attorney Erin Reagan-Boyle (Bridget Moynahan).

The family is always surrounded by a rotating bevy of supporting characters, some of whom get met with untimely and tragic ends. One such character was Chief Assistant District Attorney Monica Graham (Tamara Tunie), who first appeared in Season 7, Episode 8, "Personal Business."

Monica appears twice more in Season 7 and twice in Season 8 before the shocking opening sequence in the Season 8 finale, "My Aim is True." In the scene, she is walking to work alongside Erin and discussing an upcoming romantic weekend with her ex-husband when a gunshot is heard and she collapses to the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

At that week's family dinner, Frank suggests that Monica has been killed by the Prospect Park Six, a group of men who were recently freed after being wrongfully imprisoned for nine years. At that week's family dinner, Erin speculates that perhaps the bullet that killed Monica was meant for her, and Detective Danny Reagan theorizes that the men may have hired a professional killer to do the job. It turns out that Duwann Wilson (Hasaan Gilmer), the leader of the Prospect Park six, had hired assassin Dante Sorrento (Carl Nespoli) to kill Monica, and Danny goes to Miami to arrest Duwann, and Dante is later shot and killed in New York by Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray).