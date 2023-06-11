How Burt Reynolds Ended Up In Deliverance Over Jack Nicholson

Hollywood is full of stories of actors who weren't cast because they demanded too much money, as well as other talented performers who get a shot at stardom as a result. Fortunately for Burt Reynolds, the stars aligned for the 1972 backwoods action thriller "Deliverance," and it's all because an A-list actor wanted too big of a payday to star in the film.

Reynolds, who kicked off his screen career in 1958, was no stranger to Hollywood by the time director John Boorman was assembling his cast for "Deliverance," having appeared in more than three-dozen projects on film and television. However, since Reynolds' credits were largely made up of guest turns on such notable series as "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," "The Twilight Zone," and "Gunsmoke," he wasn't as well-known of a commodity in Tinseltown as Jack Nicholson. By the early 1970s, Nicholson was already nominated for two Oscars.

In a tribute piece for The Hollywood Reporter after Reynolds' death in 2018 at age 82, Boorman wrote that Warner Bros. "was very unenthusiastic" about casting the actor in the lead role of Lewis in "Deliverance" since they wanted Nicholson. "They wanted a big star," Boorman recalled for THR. "I had gone to Jack Nicholson, but he wanted a half-million dollars, which was outrageous in 1972, and then I went to Marlon Brando [for the other lead role that ultimately went to Jon Voight], and he told me he'd do it for whatever Jack was asking for."

After that, Boorman told The Guardian in 2017, the studio gave him a simple directive to make the film "with unknowns" for $2 million.