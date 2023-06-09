Superman's Body On The Inside Is Inhuman - And Deeply Unsettling

First introduced in the first issue of "Action Comics" in 1938, Superman has become one of the most popular and enduring characters in popular culture, appearing in numerous comic books, television series, and movies. A new feature film, "Superman: Legacy," is coming in 2025, bringing the story of the Man of Steel to the forefront of the DC Universe once again.

When Superman arrives on Earth as an orphan from the planet Krypton, he adapts to Earth's weaker gravity, making him famously "faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound."

While on Earth, he alternates between fulfilling his duties as a superhero and posing as Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent from Smallville, Kansas. But in his decades battling various villains, fans have come to wonder whether his internal anatomy is more earthling or Kryptonian and just what the latter might entail. Fortunately, the films and comics have addressed some of those questions, particularly with regard to his metabolism.

Superman gets his energy directly from the sun, so he does not need to eat for sustenance like humans. However, he is seen gorging on hamburgers after particularly taxing adventures and, on other occasions, eats meals for purely social reasons. One particularly graphic image from the comics shows an X-ray vision scan of Superman's internal organs, which look similar to a human's, with what appears to be a heart, liver, blood vessels, and digestive organs.