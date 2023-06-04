ATSV's Oscar Isaac Nominates Pedro Pascal For The Spider-Verse - Who Could He Play?
Spider-Man 2099 voice actor Oscar Isaac hopes Pedro Pascal joins the "Spider-Verse" franchise.
With the release of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," audiences across the world have witnessed the multiverse hopping exploits of Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O'Hara. The complicated, no-nonsense character is voiced effortlessly by Isaac, who first appeared as the superhero in the post-credits sequence for "Into the Spider-Verse." This time, Isaac's O'Hara has a lot more than do than point fingers. As the leader of the Spider Society, O'Hara has the privilege of hopping between different realities, roping in all sorts of Spider-People for his task force. Dubbed the Spider Society, the super secret superhero club includes a T-Rex, Peter Parkedcar, and various other characters who make "Across the Spider-Verse" an easter egg-heavy treat.
With so many Spider-adjacent characters, what's one more to add to the team? When asked by British GQ who he'd like to see in "Beyond the Spider-Verse," Isaac mentioned a hopeful role for Pedro Pascal, best known for his lending his talents to "The Mandalorian" and HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us." While Isaac doesn't have an explicit character in mind for Pascal, he's hoping the "Triple Frontier" actor gets to play "a cranky, old Spider-Person."
Pore through some of Spider-Man's most iconic comic books and fans will realize that the creatives behind "Spider-Verse" can look at John Romita Jr. and J. Michael Straczynski's Last Stand Spider-Man as inspiration for a "cranky, old Spider-Person."
Last Stand Spider-Man is tailor-made for Pedro Pascal
While most versions of Peter Parker are jovial and happy-go-lucky, Last Stand Spider-Man is a bitter, grizzled veteran whose days of hope are over. First introduced in "Amazing Spider-Man" #58, the older Parker appears in a vision as a cautionary tale. After killing Kraven the Hunter, this gritty take on the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man sheds away his morality, taking on the role of an anti-hero who finds himself on the opposite side of the law. With no support from those close to him, this version of Peter becomes The Last Stand Spider-Man, a more gruesome and violent take on the webhead, with a fitting new set of threads to match.
Ultimately, Last Stand Spider-Man dies at the hands of the NYPD for his nefarious actions, cementing his legacy as one of the darkest iterations of Parker in the comics. While this is heavy material for a children's flick, Last Stand Spider-Man does briefly appear in a non-speaking role in "Across the Spider-Verse." If Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal to play a crank and old Spider-Man, there's no better choice than Last Stand.
Pascal has carved out a niche for himself as a beaten down, weary protector thanks to projects like "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us." Playing a mature, broken version of Peter Parker could be a great way for the actor to extend that niche to the world of animation. Besides, the inclusion of Last Stand Spider-Man in "Beyond the Spider-Verse" would be a damning wake-up call to both Miguel O'Hara and Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), who both desperately need to learn how actions, no matter how well-intended, can have drastic consequences.