ATSV's Oscar Isaac Nominates Pedro Pascal For The Spider-Verse - Who Could He Play?

Spider-Man 2099 voice actor Oscar Isaac hopes Pedro Pascal joins the "Spider-Verse" franchise.

With the release of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," audiences across the world have witnessed the multiverse hopping exploits of Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O'Hara. The complicated, no-nonsense character is voiced effortlessly by Isaac, who first appeared as the superhero in the post-credits sequence for "Into the Spider-Verse." This time, Isaac's O'Hara has a lot more than do than point fingers. As the leader of the Spider Society, O'Hara has the privilege of hopping between different realities, roping in all sorts of Spider-People for his task force. Dubbed the Spider Society, the super secret superhero club includes a T-Rex, Peter Parkedcar, and various other characters who make "Across the Spider-Verse" an easter egg-heavy treat.

With so many Spider-adjacent characters, what's one more to add to the team? When asked by British GQ who he'd like to see in "Beyond the Spider-Verse," Isaac mentioned a hopeful role for Pedro Pascal, best known for his lending his talents to "The Mandalorian" and HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us." While Isaac doesn't have an explicit character in mind for Pascal, he's hoping the "Triple Frontier" actor gets to play "a cranky, old Spider-Person."

Pore through some of Spider-Man's most iconic comic books and fans will realize that the creatives behind "Spider-Verse" can look at John Romita Jr. and J. Michael Straczynski's Last Stand Spider-Man as inspiration for a "cranky, old Spider-Person."