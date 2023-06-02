Why Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Left Some Audiences 'Angry' & 'Outraged'

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is finally here, giving fans an incredible follow-up to Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) story. The movie has a little bit of everything: fantastic animation, wild action sequences, countless Spider-People, and a cliffhanger ending that will leave you wanting more.

Just as audiences think "Across the Spider-Verse" is gearing up for a massive climactic fight, with Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) assembling her team of Spideys to defy Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and rescue Miles, the movie cuts to black, with an ominous "To Be Continued" tagline. It's the perfect ending to the sequel, assuring audiences will be back on opening night next year for "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse."

In 2021, "Spider-Verse" producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller decided to split the sequel into two parts, admitting that one movie wasn't enough to cover their entire story. However, it seems that some audiences forgot (or never heard) that "Across the Spider-Verse" is part one of a two-part story, with the abrupt ending leaving people confused and angry.

On Reddit, u/Adequate_Images shared their theater experience, saying, "The funniest part was when the audience voiced their collective shock and annoyance at the 'to be continued,'" which seems to be a common occurrence across theaters on opening night.