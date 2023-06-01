Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse And Fast X Make The Same Mistake In Their Third Acts

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "Fast X"

Let's make one thing clear: "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is a near-perfect sequel that somehow manages to exceed its exceptional predecessor (as well as the sky-high expectations it set) and more than deserves to be uttered in the same breath as "The Dark Knight," "The Empire Strikes Back," and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2." On just about every level, it's a staggering artistic achievement. That is almost more impressive when you take into account that it makes the same, disappointing mistake as its creative polar opposite, "Fast X."

We don't need to go too far into the obvious differences between the two films here — how one capitalizes on past success to take further dramatic risks, while the other merely spins its wheels with frustrating self-satisfaction. Yet, in the tradition of summer franchise "event films," they both choose to end on relatively unsatisfying cliffhangers.

Though the "Harry Potter" franchise pioneered the lucrative (but artistically dubious) two-part blockbuster, it was 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" that proved their potential. "Endgame" was always going to be immensely successful, but its cultural impact was arguably magnified by the unparalleled build-up created by the devastating cliffhanger at the finale of "Infinity War." Yet, as "Fast X" and "Across the Spider-Verse" attempted to recreate this effect, they both forgot the three key aspects of what made the "Infinity War" finale truly great.