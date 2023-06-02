The Boogeyman Doesn't Redefine The Horror Wheel (But It Doesn't Have To)

Contains spoilers for "The Boogeyman."

Horror has always been a force in cinema since cinema existed, but in recent years, the genre has enjoyed a bit of a renaissance. It seems like every new horror movie that comes out, as of late, does something exciting and unique. "Barbarian" completely changed perspective halfway through the film, offering terrific social commentary. "Bodies Bodies Bodies" was a great horror whodunnit with an appropriately hilarious twist at the end. Even something like "M3GAN" captured something within the zeitgeist to become a viral sensation and box office hit.

With all these great horror flicks taking chances and doing something different, it'd be easy to look at something like "The Boogeyman" as a disappointment. An adaptation of the Stephen King short story, "The Boogeyman" is about two girls whose mother died as they try to pick up the pieces with an increasingly withdrawn father. This makes them the perfect target for the mythical Boogeyman, who craves grief and pent-up negative emotions. What ensues is fairly standard horror movie fare where the girls hear things that go bump in the night while the audience receives brief glimpses of a monster, only ever getting a good look at it at the very end.

It's pretty by-the-books, with a structure reminiscent of dozens of horror movies that have come out before. But this doesn't hinder the viewing process. "The Boogeyman" may not upend conventional horror wisdom; there are no final twists that redefine what's come before. However, this lack of subversiveness actually proves that every good horror movie doesn't need to do something completely different, as long as there are strong characters and themes to back it up.