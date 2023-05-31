The Story Of How AL Kaplan Designed Circuit Breaker, DC's New Transmasculine Hero - Exclusive Interview

Where does Circuit Breaker find themselves in this story?

We meet Jules again at a crossroads. He's become Circuit Breaker, wielder of the Still Force powers mythologized in his hometown — by his own hand, as a historical reenactor — as evil. He can't be expecting a warm welcome back, but he's also not being recruited to join this new world of superheroes he's found himself in, either. What's a guy to do? How does he reconcile the life he made for himself back home with the way his new Still Force powers are affecting him?

How exciting has it been to see the reaction to Jules since their debut in "Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate"? I know even I was emotional at seeing people relate to the transmasc hero and their incredible design.

I'm very grateful for how warmly he was received overall. I've never had this large an audience for my work, so it was of course a welcome shock to see all of the fanart and cosplay and general love for the character so far! Trans experience is so varied and diverse; as much love as he gets, I'm sure there are many who don't relate to him. I hope this reception continues to hold the door open for many more trans creators and their stories to be platformed through mainstream comics.

Speaking of the design, how important was it to include details such as the top surgery scars on his costume to show Jules' journey so far?

Comics are a visual storytelling medium. With two 10-page shorts to establish Jules and (hopefully) endear him to the audience, his visuals needed to communicate who he is clearly and memorably. Utilizing the lightning bolt imagery felt like a way to link Circuit Breaker back to Flash-family costume aesthetics, and to relate his backstory as a trans stage and rodeo performer to the reader. Distilling aspects of any identity into easily recognizable visual signifiers is, well, fraught, to say the very least. So, it had to feel specific to the character, not like a generalized depiction of trans masculinity (binary or otherwise).

For instance, the cropped vest has the scar imagery — but it's also contemporary himbo fashion, a bit of a nod to Steadfast (another Still Force user), and reminiscent of a chest binder. It exaggerates the silhouette of his shoulders while showing off his biceps, which says something about the particularities of his masculine expression — especially paired with the decorative spurs, sequins, strap, and of course the tassels. Rodeo, acting, and superheroics all require shades of kayfabe. Jules isn't hiding who he is, and that communicates something about his personality, even if he's just a cameo in a background shot.

For those who don't know, what are Jules' powers?

Jules' connection to the Still Force allows him to decelerate or negate motion and absorb kinetic energy into his body — the latter of which has been shown so excellently through the lettering in both stories, here by Aditya Bidikar. Jules is still learning to understand the Still Force, and having to embody the energy he absorbs limits how much he can potentialize and how long he can hold it. Because of this, he's (unintentionally) used the Still Force to redirect large amounts of kinetic force in both stories.