Looper Survey: The Absolute Best Little Mermaid Movie According To Fans

It goes without saying that anytime Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is brought up these days, a conversation is immediately created, and our exclusive survey was no exception. René Astorga Terré said of "The Little Mermaid" movies, "I just saw it yesterday, the original one, after like 25 years that I saw it for the last time, and I see why that movie saved Disney and kickstarted the renaissance era, Ursula is one of the greatest Disney villains, Sebastian steals the show at every turn, and Ariel is one of the most unique characters Disney has created, that on top of some of the most beautiful animations ever made, is not just a Disney classic, it's an all-time classic of cinema period."

Avelino Tuason stated that they don't think it's fair to compare any of "The Little Mermaid" movies against the original 1989 film. Still, they did add that they enjoyed the new live-action movie and that Halle Bailey gave a star performance. Broncojuan also said that the 1989 "The Little Mermaid" is hands down the best one, but echoed the same sentiment as the previous comment, saying that they enjoyed the new take on "The Little Mermaid." They continued and said that the only real issue with this new movie is that Bailey is trying a bit too hard to be like the original voice actor, Jodi Benson. Still, the user said that didn't stop them from considering 2023's "The Little Mermaid" a good movie.

Although the 1989 film seems to have earned a special place in the hearts of many, the new "The Little Mermaid" has its own share of fans.