Shameik Moore And Hailee Steinfeld Are Thrilled To Suit Up Again For Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Exclusive Interview

You have some really emotional scenes together. Did you get to do any of them together in the vocal booth?

Hailee Steinfeld: We did, thank God. There is nothing like that real-time interaction. We didn't get that on the first film. I know Shameik did with other actors.

Shameik Moore: But this time ...

Steinfeld: This time, we made up for it. It was especially important for the scenes that you mentioned because those are throughout this film, and it's amazing to be able to be in the room with the person and do it in real-time.

Moore: Yes. I've never been able to work with Hailee on camera, so it was nice to look across and say the lines looking at her. It was nice.

What surprised you both when you got this script, and how did it line up with your own ideas of where you wanted to see these characters go?

Moore: I was excited. When they sat down ... We did a Zoom with my team and Chris [Miller, co-writer and producer], Phil Lord [co-writer and producer], and Christina [Steinberg, producer], and we got the breakdown, the shebang, it was all ... The second movie ended up being two movies. Honestly, I like where it's going. I believe in them. I trust them, and that's the preparation process for me ... I am very confident in my own creative abilities, so I learn from these guys.

It's an honor to be able to be involved in a project where Chris and Phil are in the lead, driving the car. Working with Kemp Powers for the first time and knowing that I have Hailee to the right, Jake [Johnson, voicing Peter B. Parker] to the left, Dan Kaluuya [voicing Spider-Punk] right behind me, Issa [Rae, voicing Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman] in front ... I'm like, "All right, what do you need from me? Cool. Let me do it just like that."