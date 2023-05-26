Nick Fury Has Officially Been Retired In The Marvel Universe

Contains spoilers for "Fury" #1

Marvel Comics is giving the original Nick Fury the retirement he deserves. In "Fury" #1, the classic character leaves the Marvel Universe for a new adventure elsewhere while officially passing the torch to his son Nick Fury Jr.

Nick Fury debuted in "Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos" #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, initially leading the Howling Commandos before eventually overseeing SHIELD. When legendary writer and artist Jim Steranko took control of the character in the 1960s in "Strange Tales," he transformed his adventures into a more psychedelic story, creating one of the most influential comic books from the Silver Age. Steranko's "Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D." expanded Fury's iconic tales in his own solo series. Marvel introduced a second version of Fury in the Ultimate Universe, modeled after Samuel L. Jackson, who portrays the character in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nick Fury Jr. became the main Marvel Universe Fury and the most recognizable and widely used one in the comics.

Now, 60 years after the first Fury appeared, his closing chapter is told, tying back to his storied history while setting the stage for his story ending in the Marvel Universe. At the same time, "Fury" #1 sees his son Nick Fury Jr. take on his role as the main Fury, in a touching moment between son and father that serves as a perfect endpoint for the hero.