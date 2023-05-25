Samantha Weinstein, Voice Actor And Alias Grace Co-Star, Dead At 28
Samantha Weinstein, who had a recurring role in "Alias Grace" and appeared in the 2013 "Carrie" remake, died at the age of 28 on May 14, 2023 at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, according to Deadline. In 2021, she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She's survived by her husband, Michael Knutson, whom she married in 2022, as well as by her parents and other family members.
News of Weinstein's passing was shared on the actress' Instagram account, which reads, "After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure."
Numerous people commented on the post, expressing their admiration for Weinstein and wishing her loved ones the best during this trying time. Her life may have been cut short, but she leaves behind a remarkable legacy.
Samantha Weinstein kept seeing the light amid her cancer diagnosis
Samantha Weinstein was born in Toronto, Ontario on March 20, 1995. She began acting at a young age, and in 2006, she was recognized with an ACTRA Award for outstanding performance by a female for her work in "Big Girl." She'd go on to star in an array of films and television series, including "Jesus Henry Christ," "Carrie," and "Alias Grace." In recent years, she had gotten into voiceover work, playing characters in animated series like "D.N. Ace" and "Dino Ranch." In addition to acting, she was also the singer and guitarist for the rock band Killer Virgins.
Even when dealing with cancer, Weinstein chose to see the positive things in life. She wrote an essay in 2022 about dealing with cancer, falling in love with her husband, and discovering her non-binary identity. She closed out the piece by writing, "I have more love in my life and for myself than I ever could have imagined, and I see every day as a gift. There are still days where I can't stop crying – I'm in pain, or my thoughts get the better of me – but I'm learning to let my loved ones help carry the load."
Our thoughts go out to Samantha Weinstein's loved ones at this time.