Samantha Weinstein, Voice Actor And Alias Grace Co-Star, Dead At 28

Samantha Weinstein, who had a recurring role in "Alias Grace" and appeared in the 2013 "Carrie" remake, died at the age of 28 on May 14, 2023 at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, according to Deadline. In 2021, she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She's survived by her husband, Michael Knutson, whom she married in 2022, as well as by her parents and other family members.

News of Weinstein's passing was shared on the actress' Instagram account, which reads, "After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure."

Numerous people commented on the post, expressing their admiration for Weinstein and wishing her loved ones the best during this trying time. Her life may have been cut short, but she leaves behind a remarkable legacy.