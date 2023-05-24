Gerald Castillo, Major Slater On Saved By The Bell And Soap Actor, Dead At 90

Gerald Castillo, a character actor best known for portraying Major Slater on "Saved by the Bell," died at the age of 90 on May 4, 2023 at his home in Houston, Texas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His wife of 36 years, Dayna Quinn-Castillo, announced the news to outlets. In addition to his wife, he's survived by his grandchildren, Brian and Stephanie, as well as great-grandsons, Allen and Bernie. His daughter from a previous marriage, Lisa, passed away last year.

His wife noted to Variety, "Many of the actors he worked with remember him as a charismatic and insightful director who would jingle the change in his pocket while he pondered a scene, then leap onto the stage to work out the blocking or whisper in an actor's ear. He was revered for providing the support and guidance that allowed actors to fully develop their characters on stage."

Castillo was a legend of the stage and screen with numerous credits to his name outside of his work on "Saved by the Bell." Let's take a look at a life well lived.