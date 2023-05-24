Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Blasts Off With New Trailer And Release Date

The trailer for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2 has many great scenes showcasing the kinds of worlds the crew of the USS Enterprise will explore in the forthcoming season. There's also bound to be plenty of tension amidst the crew, as it appears some romances will continue to develop with several couples. However, the one thing viewers are likely to take away from the trailer is the fact we're getting a crossover between "Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" next season.

Fans can see live-action iterations of Beckett (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) as they come aboard the Enterprise. "Lower Decks" is naturally an animated property, but it's nice to see the voice actors behind that series keep on playing their characters within a new medium. And the humor of that show should carry over into "Strange New Worlds," as evidenced by Boimler stumbling to say "Live long and prosper" to Spock (Ethan Peck).

Season 2 of "Strange New Worlds" premieres on Paramount+ on June 15, with new episodes airing weekly until August 17.