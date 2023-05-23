Final Trailer For The Flash Highlights Supergirl, Batman, And Even Alfred

It's no secret that the past few live-action DC movies haven't been the strongest. Both "Black Adam" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" failed to bring fans into theaters and therefore make much money at the box office, all while contending with less than favorable reviews. Nevertheless, as the old saying goes, the show must go on, and in the wake of these two misses, Warner Bros. Discovery is primed to release director Andy Muschietti's "The Flash," which will supposedly usher in a new era for the DC film and television universe.

As promotional material has shared, "The Flash" sees Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) boldly use his gift of speed to do the unthinkable: travel through time, rescuing his mother from death. While this sounds like a noble cause, his actions absolutely demolish the multiverse, resulting in him having to fix the timelines and team up with Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl to defeat Michael Shannon's General Zod. All the while, this motley crew is joined by a younger Barry, who gets swept up in the chaos.

With the premiere of "The Flash" right around the corner, the final trailer has arrived — one with good looks at the aforementioned heroes.