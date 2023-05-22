James Gunn Confirms That A GOTG 3 Groot Scene Was Influenced By John Carpenter's The Thing

Before he led the cosmic side of the MCU with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, James Gunn was a student of horror, which is evident more than ever in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." The movie pushes the boundaries of its PG-13 rating, as the director sprinkles his love for horror throughout the MCU's latest installment.

Early on in "Vol. 3," Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) attacks the Guardians on Knowhere, chopping off Groot's (Vin Diesel) head in the process. While pretty gruesome, the beloved tree is fine as he sprouts vines and runs around as a severed head. Gunn confirmed on Twitter this was a reference to "The Thing" after a fan related the scene to John Carpenter's legendary horror movie.

Although Groot's severed head may be the only outright horror reference in "Vol. 3," Gunn still put his own version of the genre throughout the movie. The Guardians' infiltration of Orgocorp may as well be pulled straight from "Slither," as the organic space station is oddly reminiscent of the monster in Gunn's directorial debut. While heartbreaking, the film's depiction of animal abuse brings body horror into the MCU, as the High Evolutionary's (Chukwudi Iwuji) experiments turn animals into horror-inspired creatures resembling the likes of "The Fly" and "Hellraiser." As if that wasn't enough, Gunn also puts audiences on a psychological horror ride, experiencing Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) origins from the raccoon's perspective.