NCIS: LA - Who Does Chris O'Donnell's Son Play In The Season 14 Finale?

Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when bidding farewell to a series as long-running as "NCIS: LA." A part of the prolific and popular procedural brand that has been chugging along since the early aughts, it was a surprise to hear that the west coast spin-off would be closing its doors. After 14 years and a historic crossover event, Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam Hanna (L.L. Cool J) went on their last naval crime investigation.

"Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet," showrunner R. Scott Gemmill expressed to Variety. "We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years."

The series did end in a culmination, but a subtle one that some might not be aware of. In the final episode of "NCIS: LA," Gemmill made sure to include an important part of the O'Donnell family tree. After the team journeys to Morocco, Callen and Sam reunite with Nell (Renée Felice Smith) who, while searching for Hetty (Linda Hunt), has included a familiar face in her ranks. The character is part of Nell's team and hilariously does not receive a name. As for why he looks familiar? Well, as Gemill told TV Line, "That is the only child of Chris O'Donnell's that hadn't appeared on the show yet. That's Chris' oldest son, Chip."

Though short-lived, the addition was a welcome way to close out the show's legacy.