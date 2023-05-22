Did Dwayne Johnson Use His WWE Roots To Full A Fast One On Us?

This article contains spoilers for "Fast X."

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's feud was fascinating while it lasted. The "Fast & Furious" franchise stars spent the past few years taking subtle shots at each other, causing the internet to burst into flames, before ultimately burying the hatchet so that Johnson agreed to appear in the "Fast X" mid-credits scene. That said, was their beef actually legit, or were they fooling us the entire time?

Fans of WWE will probably tell you that this beef was an act (or a "work," as they call it in the wrestling business). After all, wrestling's central premise is to manufacture fake conflicts that make viewers suspend their disbelief enough to spend money on the product. Thanks to the internet, everyone knows that wrestling is a pre-determined pantomime; however, online culture has also inspired many wrestlers to concoct "real-life" drama that they can exploit on television later on. People love a good feud, and Johnson understands this notion better than most.

Prior to becoming one of the most successful actors on the planet, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was WWE's star attraction. As a wrestler, he took part in some legendary feuds that captivated millions and millions of fans around the world. Furthermore, as a sports entertainer, he was no stranger to tapping into "real-life" drama to drum up interest in WWE pay-per-views, as evidenced by a feud he had with another "Fast & Furious" star. In short, there are legitimate reasons to believe that Johnson's beef with Diesel was nothing more than a tactic lifted straight from the WWE playbook — a marketing stunt to promote Johnson's big comeback in "Fast X." We can't prove it, but Johnson's history speaks for itself.