Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Finally Has A Premiere Date

In a streaming landscape where original programming is essential to survival, Hulu has found a big winner in "Only Murders in the Building." The Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-led crime-comedy has proven a favorite among subscribers since it debuted in late August 2021, and luckily for those who've fallen in love with the series, it's not over yet. Season 3 is on the way, and at long last, we've learned when the next batch of episodes will premiere.

As reported by Discussing Film on Twitter on May 16, 2023, the arrival of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 is right around the corner. It will finally reach Hulu on August 8, 2023, though it's unknown as of this writing how many episodes it will run for. Season 1 and Season 2 clocked in at 10 episodes each, so it stands to reason that Season 3 will bring the same number of episodes. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long to find out for sure.

While Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" will undoubtedly leave fans satisfied, it's fair to say that it has a lot to live up to when looking back on its two predecessors.