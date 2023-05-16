Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Jason Reitman Never Liked Triplets And Stopped It From Happening

When you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger, you probably think of the "Terminator" films, or the time he was the governor of California, or "Total Recall," or "Predator," or "True Lies," or even the line "it's not a tumor!" from "Kindergarten Cop." You probably don't think about "Twins." As it turns out, the former bodybuilder thinks about "Twins" often enough that he's still holding a grudge over its canceled sequel.

In a profile in The Hollywood Reporter about his new Netflix series "FUBAR," Schwarzenegger got real about the sequel to "Twins" — which would have been called "Triplets" — and which would have been directed by Ivan Reitman, who helmed the first movie. The elder Reitman passed away in 2022 after the sequel was announced in 2021, and according to Schwarzenegger, Reitman's director son Jason squashed the project.

"Jason Reitman f**ked it up!" the actor told THR. "Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died. His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea' and put a hold on it. I'm developing another movie with Danny; he's so much fun to work with and so talented."