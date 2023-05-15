The Flash's Marketing Campaign Is Questioned After Mother's Day Promo

Potential spoilers for "The Flash"

To be considered the world's fastest person certainly comes with a lot of responsibility. Besides simply moving at break-neck speeds, the character known as The Flash is also capable of vibrating into alternate dimensions, as well as moving fast enough to literally time travel. Of course time travel is almost always a problematic endeavor, and one's efforts can have unintended consequences that can end in disastrous results. DC's upcoming "The Flash" movie promises all sorts of twists and turns and, as one can tell by the trailer, plenty of returning faces that have long been absent from the world of DC Comics.

However, it seems as if a recent trailer posted by the official The Flash Twitter account on Mother's Day is certainly causing quite a stir among viewers. Loosely adapting the "Flashpoint" story from the comics, "The Flash" will see Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) attempt to rectify events in his own life, namely saving his own mother. Unfortunately, this action creates several paradoxes and issues for all of reality, which is probably why fans are irate at the previously mentioned post, which seemingly spoiled an incredibly emotional moment from the upcoming movie. This is because the 17-second clip shows an adult Barry speaking with his mother, who has no idea who he is, and the two share some incredibly uplifting and touching sentiments about expressing one's love towards their mother.