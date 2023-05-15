Game Of Thrones: Faye Marsay Had To Take A Break From Social Media Because Fans Hated Her Character

Luckily for Marsay, she's got a new role that fans are really loving. After her time in Braavos, Marsay moved on to a galaxy far, far away with her role in the "Star Wars" series "Andor" as Vel Sartha, whose relationship with Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) is a huge step for the franchise, portraying its first same-sex relationship between important characters. Marsay also spoke to The Independent about this project, saying that the reaction has been heartwarming and that while filming, she didn't quite consider how important her character would be. When the first season of the series was released to enormous acclaim, Marsay came to the realization that her character, along with Cinda, is more vital than she realized — and she applauded the show for handling it in a subtle yet meaningful way.

"The way it was done wasn't some big announcement," she said. "Like I always say: people in the LGBTQI+ community, it's been going on since the beginning of time; it'll go on till the end of time. 'Andor' was just normalising the normal. That's it."

The first season of "Andor" is available to stream on Disney+, and if you want to relive Marsay's turn as the Waif, "Game of Thrones" is streaming on HBO Max.