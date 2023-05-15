Looper Survey: The Absolute Best Guardians Of The Galaxy Duo According To Fans

Without question, writer-director James Gunn has created one of the most eclectic groups of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the title characters in the "Guardians of the Galaxy," a group of lovable misfits who first assembled in the film of the same name in 2014. Since then, the group has appeared in two more "Guardians" films, a holiday special, and two "Avengers" movies, as well as "Thor: Love and Thunder," giving audiences ample time to get to know all of the characters.

As such, Looper asked fans in a YouTube survey which "Guardians" duo was the absolute best, and a clear winner was selected after 26,000 votes were cast. According to the survey, Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) dominated the voting with 62% of fans naming them the best duo.

Baby Groot, of course, first appeared in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2," as an iteration of the character that regrew from a mere stick of the tree-like character after the original version of Groot sacrificed himself to save his fellow Guardians at the end of the first film. From there, Groot was featured as a teen character in the "Avengers" movies and "Thor: Love and Thunder," before growing to the same height, roughly, as Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" and "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." Oddly enough, at various points of "Vol. 3," the baby version of Rocket was also featured in flashback scenes.