Fast X First Reactions: The Film Is Another High-Octane Blast (And Jason Momoa Steals The Show)

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has occupied cinemas for decades now, kicking off all the way back in 2001 with "The Fast & The Furious." Since then, it has gone from a series about small-time crime and street racing to one about epic heroes driving fast cars and saving the world from larger-than-life villains. That's quite a tonal shift, but it seems to have found an audience, hence why the saga is still going strong. The 10th installment in the series — the 11th if you count the spin-off "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" — is about to premiere in the form of "Fast X."

Once again, all is well for the "Fast & Furious" family, but that tranquility doesn't last long. This time around, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his companions have to contend with the sadistic Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) — the son of the late drug lord and "Fast Five" villain Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) — who seeks revenge for the death of his father. Trailers and other promotional materials have promised yet another action-packed, high-octane blockbuster, but what are early viewers saying about the sequel?

For the most part, folks online have a lot of good things to say about "Fast X," heaping loads of praise onto Momoa in particular.