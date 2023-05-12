Evil Season 4: Creators Tease The Mundane Horror Of Vomiting Babies

Entertainment Weekly goes on to mention how Season 4 will definitely focus more on the characters' home lives, which is made all the more confusing given that Kristen's husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) is still brainwashed. On top of that, her mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), still has some less-than-pleasant ties to Leland. Making all of the evils surrounding the cast come forth in a family unit presented a unique idea to the show's creators, as Michelle King explained, "Even if the mess involves the supernatural and how your mother may or may not be collaborating with the devil... you've got a job you need to get to."

However, vomiting babies are just the beginning of what viewers can expect when Season 4 premieres on Paramount+. However, the Kings do mention that science will play a big role in the next batch of episodes. While details are sparse, they do hint that one episode will focus on a particle accelerator as well as a possible portal to Hell. Faith and science have always been strange bedfellows in the world of "Evil," and it appears that's not going to change in the next season.

Fans can see what horrors await them next when "Evil" Season 4 arrives on Paramount+ later in the summer of 2023.