Evil Season 4: Creators Tease The Mundane Horror Of Vomiting Babies
"Evil" has remained one of the most engrossing shows on television due to its intersection of horror, religion, and science. The Season 3 finale indicated greater horrors were on the way, as it was uncovered that Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) learns her nemesis Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) got her missing egg from RSM Fertility. He's then placed this egg within a surrogate with the hopes of birthing the antichrist. It's one heck of a cliffhanger, but as creators Robert and Michelle King told Entertainment Weekly, they like "trying to paint ourselves into a corner."
They went on to discuss how babies are ripe fuel for horror projects, as little tykes can sometimes be nightmares on their own. Robert King elaborated, "The Omen and The Antichrist have thunderclouds and earthquakes and the horsemen of the apocalypse. But it's a baby — and babies are nightmare enough. You don't need lightning and thunder and all that. Babies vomit on their own! They don't need to have the devil inside them to be vomiting pea soup!" But babies are just the beginning of the trials and tribulations that await the characters on "Evil."
Scientific horrors play a big role in Evil Season 4
Entertainment Weekly goes on to mention how Season 4 will definitely focus more on the characters' home lives, which is made all the more confusing given that Kristen's husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) is still brainwashed. On top of that, her mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), still has some less-than-pleasant ties to Leland. Making all of the evils surrounding the cast come forth in a family unit presented a unique idea to the show's creators, as Michelle King explained, "Even if the mess involves the supernatural and how your mother may or may not be collaborating with the devil... you've got a job you need to get to."
However, vomiting babies are just the beginning of what viewers can expect when Season 4 premieres on Paramount+. However, the Kings do mention that science will play a big role in the next batch of episodes. While details are sparse, they do hint that one episode will focus on a particle accelerator as well as a possible portal to Hell. Faith and science have always been strange bedfellows in the world of "Evil," and it appears that's not going to change in the next season.
Fans can see what horrors await them next when "Evil" Season 4 arrives on Paramount+ later in the summer of 2023.