Tom Hanks Wasn't Sure Anyone Would Care About Forrest Gump

"Forrest Gump" has become one of the defining films of the 1990s and a signature calling card in Tom Hanks' extraordinary career. The movie grossed $678 million at the global box office and ended up winning six Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor for Hanks. Suffice it to say, it was an excellent career move for Hanks, who was coming off of a string of hits with the likes of hits like "Philadelphia" and "Sleepless in Seattle." However, before the film came out, Hanks thought it would end up being a dud.

Variety reports that during a New Yorker live event to promote a new book, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," Tom Hanks said he had doubts about whether anyone would connect with the 1994 film. Hanks admitted that at one point, he turned to director Robert Zemeckis and said, "I say, 'Hey Bob, I've got a question for you. Is anybody going to care about this movie?'" After all, it was a bit of an offbeat premise, as he went on to say, "This guy sitting on a thing in these goofy shoes and this cuckoo suit with a suitcase full of 'Curious George' books and stuff like that... are we doing anything here that is going to make any sense to anybody?" Even Zemeckis admitted it was a gamble, but fortunately, it was one that paid off.