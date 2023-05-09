Yellowstone Season 5 Is Dropping On Peacock Soon

It's been a tumultuous ride for "Yellowstone" patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his clan. And there has perhaps not been any time on the series quite as chaotic as Season 5. Luckily for fans who might have missed the first half of the current — and final — season, good news is on the way.

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" has been chopped in half, with the first set of greenlit episodes airing during the fall of 2022. It looks like the first half of that order will soon hit Peacock. A press release published by Collider indicates the first half of Season 5 will begin to stream on May 25. That's just in time for the long holiday weekend and will give viewers plenty of time to settle down with some brews and some barbecue to catch the most recent run of "Yellowstone" episodes.

The announcement comes in the wake of a series of tumultuous shake-ups. In spite of being extremely popular on Paramount Network and Peacock, series creator Taylor Sheridan and the network came to an agreement to end "Yellowstone" with its fifth season. The show will continue on in some form via a sequel series, which has no current air date and no announced cast. All of this comes in the wake of reports of scheduling conflicts with Costner.