Looper Asks: Which Upcoming Paramount Pictures Animated Film Are You Most Excited For? - Exclusive Survey

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" may have pulled in the lion's share of votes for Looper's poll on the most exciting upcoming animated movie from Paramount Pictures, but that doesn't mean the other entries on the list didn't have their supporters. In fact, "Transformers: One," which is an animated prequel to the live-action "Transformers" movie series, managed to garner about 31 percent of the overall vote. "I voted for 'Transformers,' it's the first animated movie since the '86 film, so hopefully it will be good," superomegaprimemk2 wrote.

Meanwhile, "The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants" placed third on the poll with 16 percent of the vote. "The Smurfs Movie" came behind with 4 percent, just narrowly edging out "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" with 3 percent. Of course, there were also some voters who felt they had little attachment to any of the franchise-based projects listed in the poll. "If I never see any of them, I won't lose too much sleep," Anthony Mcdonald commented.

2022 proved to be a banner year for animated movies, though Paramount Pictures didn't necessarily have a massive presence on this front compared to its competitors in the medium. If these upcoming flicks prove popular, the list of the best animated films of 2023 and beyond might just have a lot more Paramount in it.