Looper Asks: Which Upcoming Paramount Pictures Animated Film Are You Most Excited For? - Exclusive Survey
Pixar and Illumination may be some of the biggest names in the animated movie business, but that doesn't mean they're unrivaled. Indeed, Paramount Pictures has its very own slate of high-profile animated movies that are headed to theatrical screens within the next couple of years. While the vast majority are based on pre-existing TV shows and franchises, they're nonetheless major projects that are sure to get fans of the original IP pumped. — though, perhaps some more than others.
In a poll conducted by Looper, roughly 12,000 voters were asked to pick which out of five prominent upcoming Paramount Pictures animated films — those being "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "The Smurfs Movie," "Transformers: One," "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," and "The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants," — was the one they were most excited for. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," a fresh reboot of the franchise directed by Jeff Rowe with a co-written screenplay from Seth Rogen and others, managed to win by a large margin, pulling in roughly 46 percent of the overall vote. "Easily 'Mutant Mayhem,' nice to see the Turtles being given another shot on the big screen," Noah Britt commented.
The other movies have their fans as well
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" may have pulled in the lion's share of votes for Looper's poll on the most exciting upcoming animated movie from Paramount Pictures, but that doesn't mean the other entries on the list didn't have their supporters. In fact, "Transformers: One," which is an animated prequel to the live-action "Transformers" movie series, managed to garner about 31 percent of the overall vote. "I voted for 'Transformers,' it's the first animated movie since the '86 film, so hopefully it will be good," superomegaprimemk2 wrote.
Meanwhile, "The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants" placed third on the poll with 16 percent of the vote. "The Smurfs Movie" came behind with 4 percent, just narrowly edging out "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" with 3 percent. Of course, there were also some voters who felt they had little attachment to any of the franchise-based projects listed in the poll. "If I never see any of them, I won't lose too much sleep," Anthony Mcdonald commented.
2022 proved to be a banner year for animated movies, though Paramount Pictures didn't necessarily have a massive presence on this front compared to its competitors in the medium. If these upcoming flicks prove popular, the list of the best animated films of 2023 and beyond might just have a lot more Paramount in it.