Comedian And Character Actor Bill Saluga Dead At 85

Some of Bill Saluga's most memorable appearances saw him performing the routine. Perhaps the most notable time was when he performed the bit on Red Foxx's self-titled 1977 variety show. He also appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" and traded jokes with David Steinberg and the legendary Johnny Carson. With so many eyes on his joke, it makes sense that he would end up cameoing in "Seinfeld" and other iconic sitcoms like "Home Improvement" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Saluga's claim to fame being Raymond J. Johnson Jr. was a double-edged sword. As much as he was celebrated for the routine, he was also criticized. "The Simpsons" notably flamed the comedian's bit, with Krusty the Crab being the one to take shots at Seluga's, saying "the thing was funny for about three seconds."

Mike Judge's "King of the Hill" also poked fun at the shtick. In the animated series, the young Bobby finds a record containing Seluga's bit and struggles to find why it's so celebrated. He ultimately consults with the adults, who belittle him for not getting the Raymond J. Johnson Jr. joke, which leads to Bobby having a breakdown of sorts. "I agree with Bobby," wrote YouTube user NOLA GospelTracts. "I grew up in the '70s and remember the bit. I had no idea what was funny about it but my dad would laugh hysterically."

Despite the criticism the bit may have received, Saluga was a happy camper who made his mark on American popular culture. "I hear from everybody that their kids are doing it, which really breaks me up," Saluga told The Washington Post in 1979. "It's incredible what has happened from it."