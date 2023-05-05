Yellowjackets Season 2: This Cast Reacts To That Harrowing Episode 6 Scene

Contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 2 Episode 6 — "Qui"

We all knew it had to get to this point. In the 1996 timeline of "Yellowjackets," a teenaged Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) is getting more and more pregnant by the day, and when she goes into labor, it feels beyond foreboding; how could a baby be safely born in the wilderness when everyone involved in the birthing process is starving to death?

The answer is, quite obviously, it can't. Shauna's baby dies during childbirth, which she only realizes after several fevered dreams and hallucinations involving everything from her baby boy starving as her malnourished body fails to produce breast milk to her teammate Lottie (Courtney Eaton) breastfeeding the baby instead to the entire soccer team hungrily devouring the newborn. So what was it like to film these sequences? Cast member Sammi Hanratty remembered worrying not just about the cast involved in this difficult episode, but the crew.

Speaking to Us Magazine, Hanratty said, "[They're] people that people might not always advocate for as much as they do for the actors. I was more worried about [how] you never know what somebody's gone through. And [the crew is] stuck on set having to go through this. So, my whole thing was making sure that everybody was in a safe space."