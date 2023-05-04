James Gunn Pens Grateful Tribute To Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans: 'I'm The Luckiest Filmmaker Ever'

At long last, the third installment in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" saga is finally here, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Five entry promises an action-packed, funny, yet emotional moviegoing experience that fans will likely never forget. Director James Gunn surely won't forget the threequel either, seeing as it's the completion of a silver-screen journey that began back in 2014 when the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie premiered. To commemorate the occasion, Gunn penned a heartfelt message to fans who've helped make the "Guardians" trilogy a reality.

"Thank you for all your kind messages about Vol 3. For ten years you've been the best fans ever. It means the world to me, and I'm the luckiest filmmaker ever to have had you by my side," Gunn wrote in his tweet, which also includes a "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" poster. In response, "Guardians" fans from all corners of the internet came together to share their love for the trilogy, thank Gunn and his team for their hard work, and express how much the now-iconic team means to them.

Naturally, considering the global love for the "Guardians" franchise, Gunn made it his mission to deliver on the third and final — assuming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4" isn't on the way — film.