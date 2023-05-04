One Piece Creator Offers Promising Update On Netflix's Live-Action Series

Netflix is gearing up to dive headfirst into the Blue Sea of "One Piece," with a live-action series coming to the streamer later this year. Thankfully, they seem to understand the high stakes surrounding the adaptation, so hopefully it doesn't sink as if it just ate a Devil Fruit. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the "One Piece" manga, has been a part of the production since the beginning, hoping to bring his beloved story to a worldwide audience. Today, Oda and Netflix released an update on the show's progress, signaling that the release may be right around the corner.

In his message to fans, Oda said the Netflix series is his "last chance to bring 'One Piece' to the entire world," revealing that the project has been developing since 2016. "Since then, Netflix has committed enormous resources to the production. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they've promised that we won't launch it until I'm satisfied," Oda reassured. He continued praising the incredibly diverse cast and crew, who are all "burning with passion" for "One Piece," reminding everyone the show needs to be fun.

Oda capped off his exciting update by revealing "One Piece" will run for eight episodes, which they're hard at work finishing. "We'll be setting sail very soon," he promised.