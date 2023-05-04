May The Fourth Be With You: How To Win This Epic Star Wars Rivals Giveaway
If you're a "Star Wars" fan, you definitely won't want to miss the chance to win this incredible new game from the franchise.
Star Wars Rivals is a brand-new strategy card game set in a galaxy far, far away, which comes In a "Premier Set," and you can expand it with light and dark Character Packs. A new game from Funko Games, the game comes with cards, markers, and a prism die, as well as small Star Wars character tokens, which come into the gameplay.
With this set, one lucky winner will get a Star Wars Rivals Premier Set, one Light Side booster, one Dark Side booster, and one Star Wars Rivals playmat. The playmat is exclusive to this giveaway, and it won't be available to purchase anywhere else.
Here's how you can win the Star Wars Rivals Premier Set
So how can you win this set? All you have to do is head over to the /Film Twitter page and retweet their giveaway post. Better yet, we've included it for you below, so there's no need to go searching. You must also follow /Film AND Looper to be eligible to win. That's it! Make sure to follow and retweet before 11:59 p.m. EST on May 11, when our giveaway officially closes.
The giveaway is only open to residents of the United States — and if you don't win the loot, the entire set will be available to purchase starting on May 4, otherwise known as "Star Wars Day."
