Patrick R. Young And Nico Bascuñán Talk Red Hood: Outlaws - Exclusive Interview

You've nearly done 40 issues. How does it feel to be reaching the conclusion of Season 1?

Patrick R. Young: It's been a bittersweet process coming to the end — bitter because we've each spent two to three years with these characters in our heads and working on them and watching them grow and develop and change. Seeing that first season and all of that work come to an end is ... It's been hard. The last four scripts were the ones I wrote the slowest because I did not want the journey to end. But [it's] also very sweet and exciting because the last eight to nine episodes of the season are our most exciting and best, and I'm very, very excited for everyone to get to read that and see more of Nico's dynamic art.

Nico Bascuñán: It's quite a ride, man. It's such a long episodes, and I'm squeezing until the very last drop of the deadlines, pushing further the narrative and the visual. I'm very excited to tackle down the last episodes. I'm going to be in charge of those last episodes. I'm preparing for the final battle.

For those who don't know, who are the Red Hood and the Outlaws, and how have their relationships played a key part in this story?

Young: Red Hood is a former Robin of Batman's — Jason Todd. Artemis of Bana-Mighdall is an Amazon warrior, and Bizarro is a kind of backwards clone of Superman. They've all come together to form a vigilante group that works as a dark mirror of the Justice League. They've come together as outsiders and as literal outlaws with something in common and — in our series, especially — a lot to prove to other people and themselves as they search and try to find their own identities outside of the people they constantly get compared to.

How important was it to also showcase the relationships between Jason Todd and the rest of the Bat-Family? There's a particular issue where it's Jason talking to Dick, and they're talking about their relationship with Batman and to each other, and I thought it was a really tender moment.

Young: A lot of our series deals with each of these individual characters' growth and search for identities, and none of us live in isolation. These characters especially are very much products of their environment and how they were raised and treated in their early stages. A big part of that, especially for Jason Todd, is his family — especially Batman, but that includes his relationships to his brothers and everything. We didn't want to leave any of that untouched. And from a more selfish standpoint, I wasn't going to come into a DC series and not write Dick Grayson.

Bascuñán: I was in charge of that episode. It was a blast, man. I put more sauce on it, but we talked with the team ... That's one of our favorites with the Bizarro one, too — with the concert episode. The new one, the last episode on Fast Pass, is quite a good one too. It's made with all the love.