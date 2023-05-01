Rumor Report: Margot Robbie Allegedly In Talks For The MCU's Sue Storm

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters its fifth phase, one of the most widely speculated-on castings is that of the Fantastic Four. Fans are eager to learn who will portray the main timeline's versions of Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards, Susan "Invisible Woman" Storm, Johnny "Human Torch" Storm, and Ben "The Thing" Grimm when their long-awaited movie eventually comes around. Rumors concerning the actors who are supposedly in talks to take on these roles have run rampant for ages, and it seems that yet another one has sprung up and gained traction online.

According to entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman via his Patreon, Marvel Studios allegedly has its sights set on a pretty major name to play Sue Storm: Margot Robbie. This comes shortly after a similar rumor reached the internet that Adam Driver has been eyed for part of Reed Richards, which, much like this report, has yet to be confirmed by an official source. Therefore, if you're hoping to see Robbie become the Invisible Woman, it would be wise to hold off on celebrating until the actor herself or Marvel Studios speaks on the matter or someone else is announced as the character.

Should Robbie arrive in the MCU as Sue Storm, she will join an increasingly lengthy list of actors who call the DC and Marvel universes home.