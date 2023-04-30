It's Always Sunny Season 16 Is Going Back To Its Roots

A show that spends 15 seasons on the air needs to keep constantly innovating and reinventing itself, and the minds behind "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" know that all too well. Created by Rob McElhenney alongside Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day — all three of whom also star on the show — "Always Sunny" has been airing since 2005 between FX and FXX, and it's managed to keep things interesting and deranged for its run so far. Whether they're experimenting with the format in "The Gang Hits the Slopes" or "Being Frank," bringing in new directors in "Flowers for Charlie," or debating current issues with their signature bizarre panache in "The Gang Solves the Bathroom Problem," these three know how to keep things weird.

And now, fans are glad that, after Season 15, Season 16 promises to return to one of the show's best comedic wells. In February 2023, McElhenney tweeted a photo from set that included side characters Artemis (Artemis Pebdani), The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), and Gail the Snail (Mary Lynn Rajskub) wearing matching bowling shirts — which is a welcome sight after Season 15.

That particular season certainly wasn't bad, but two episodes were mostly flashbacks, and the end of the season took place mostly in Ireland, making it a huge departure from what viewers are used to. This photo, however, indicates a welcome return to form, because "Always Sunny" has some of the best and most unsettling side characters in television history, and this snap from set features three of them.