Marvel's Blade Finds Its Writer In True Detective's Nic Pizzolatto

After spending much of its lifespan focused on armored billionaires, gods, and super soldiers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally shifting the spotlight to the things that go bump in the night. As a part of the franchise's fifth phase, fans will get to check out "Blade," which focuses on the titular character — played by Mahershala Ali and not Wesley Snipes — as he does what he does best: hunts vampires. Yann Demange has taken up the director's chair, with Nic Pizzolatto of "True Detective" fame now set to pen the long-awaited feature.

The news of Pizzolatto's hiring broke on April 28, 2023, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter. His decision to contribute to "Blade" marks a "True Detective" reunion since Ali previously appeared during the third season of the HBO hit in the role of detective Wayne Hays. Pizzolatto has reportedly been working off of a preexisting draft by Michael Starrbury as "Blade" aims to kick off production at the end of May. This addition to the crew comes a mere few weeks after Hollywood rising star Mia Goth was added to the cast list.

At long last, it seems that the MCU's "Blade" is finally on the right track — or so we can hope.