Jerry Springer, Influential TV Host, Dead At 79

Jerry Springer, the famous talk show host and mastermind behind "The Jerry Springer Show," has died at the age of 79, TMZ has confirmed. According to the report, the veteran television personality was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, but his condition worsened earlier this week. He was in his home, located in the Chicago area, at the time of his passing.

Springer's friend Jene Galvin also released a statement to BBC on behalf of the talk show host's family, noting he was loved by lots of people. "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," he said. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on."

Of course, Springer leaves behind an impressive legacy. While he was primarily associated with television, he had a long career that saw him take on a variety of roles, ranging from political pursuits to movie roles.

This story is developing.